Find out how to get a reminder of your TRN if you have forgotten it.

What you’ll need to do

  1. Check your payslip, pension statement or teacher training records - your TRN is usually on these documents.

  2. If you cannot find your TRN, you can request a reminder.

You can only request a reminder if you have already been issued with a TRN.

Request a TRN reminder by email

Send an email which includes your:

  • full name
  • date of birth
  • National Insurance number

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

We aim to respond to valid email requests within 5 working days.

Request a TRN reminder by phone

Call the Teaching Regulation Agency on 020 7593 5394.

Make sure you have your National Insurance number ready before you call.

Keeping your TRN safe

Keep your TRN safe once you’ve received a reminder. Your TRN is personal to you - only disclose your TRN to your employer or an official.

You’ll need your TRN to access the Teacher self service portal.

