Information on who will be eligible for undergraduate, postgraduate and further education financial support from Student Finance England.

Documents

New eligibility rules for home fee status and student finance for the 2021 to 2022 academic year

Ref: DfE-00218-2020PDF, 176KB, 8 pages

Details

Information on the eligibility requirements for undergraduate, postgraduate and further education financial support from Student Finance England for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.

It may be useful for:

  • higher education institutions
  • further education providers
  • prospective students from:
    • the UK
    • the EU
    • the rest of the World
  • anyone with an interest in student finance in England
Published 21 December 2020