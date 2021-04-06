Answers to the questions most commonly asked by licence applicants and licence holders about the changes that we are making.

Documents

Changes to SIA licence-linked training

HTML

Details

We are making some changes to the training you need to take before you can get a front line SIA licence. These changes will happen in April and October 2021.

Read ‘Changes to SIA licence-linked training’ to find out more about what this means for you.

Published 16 February 2021
Last updated 6 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated in response to points raised during our recent webinars. The answers to questions 1.1, 2.3 and 2.9 have been amended accordingly.

  2. New information added to the document, in response to questions raised during a recent webinar. The new information is covered in questions 2.10, 3.7, 3.8, 3.9, 4.3 and 7.3.

  3. First published.

    View my financial insights
    Resources
    Guidance for the view my financial insights (VMFI) tool which provides
    Changes to the delivery of SIA licence-linked training
    Resources
    Guidance for training providers: what you need to know if you will be
    Face coverings in schools and colleges to remain in place
    Resources
    Face coverings in schools and colleges are to remain in place at start