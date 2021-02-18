Students in England should prepare to apply for student finance

The Student Loans Company (SLC) is urging full-time, undergraduate students in England to get ready to apply for student finance ahead of the application service launching in early March.

So far this year, SLC has funded over 1 million students and anticipates an increase in applications for academic year 21/22. To help students to get ready to apply, SLC is asking them to register their interest by inviting them to sign up to our Apply Now mailing list.

SLC will also host its annual Student Money Week event from 1-5 March 2021, to support students with their applications. Throughout the week, students and their parents and partners will be able to take part in a series of online Q&A sessions and Facebook events. These will be hosted by SLC’s team of expert customer advisors and will cover topics such as eligibility, how to provide supporting evidence for your application, and extra support available for disabled students and students who have an adult or child dependant.

In the run up to Student Money Week new and continuing students can access SLC’s dedicated Funding Your Future web page which provides tips to help with the application process and all the latest student finance information, including a short film.

SLC Director of Operations, Derek Ross said:“We are anticipating a rise in application numbers this year, that’s why we are encouraging new and returning students to get their applications for finance in as early as possible. This is the case even if they are not sure what course they will study or even which college or university they will attend. We hope students get ready to apply by signing up to our Apply Now mailing list and making a date with Student Money Week. By doing so, they can get on with planning for their future knowing that their student finance is taken care of.”

5 student finance facts

  • You can apply for Tuition Fee Loans to cover your fees and Maintenance Loans to help with living costs. You can use the student finance calculator to find out how much you could be entitled to.
  • Extra support may be available if you have a disability or a child or adult dependant who relies on you financially.
  • You do not start repaying your student loan until the April after you finish or leave your course and you are earning over the repayment threshold.
  • What you repay is based on what you earn, not what you have borrowed.
  • You can get all the latest information about student finance by following Student Finance England on Facebook and Twitter.
Published 18 February 2021