A financial notice to improve issued to Steiner Academy Frome by the Education Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Steiner Academy Frome.

On 1 November 2019 Steiner Academy Frome transferred to Avanti Schools Trust. The conditions of this financial notice to improve no longer apply and it is now closed.

Published 1 March 2019
Last updated 19 February 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page with a note to say that Steiner Academy Frome has transferred to Avanti Schools and the conditions of this financial notice to improve (FNtI) no longer apply and the FNtI is now closed.

  2. First published.

