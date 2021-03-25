Professional Discussion



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Personal safety equipment including life rafts, life rings, wet weather gear, EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) and floatation device requirements. How to report defects or request replacements. Back to Duty



K2: Conditions required to go to sea. The impact that forecast weather conditions have on preparations and how to obtain weather and sea information using software applications. Back to Duty



K3: Food and water supply requirements for the length of the trip. Back to Duty



K4: Safety checks, stowage, and maintenance requirements of boat safety equipment. Including: life rafts, life rings, EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon). Back to Duty



K5: Basic engine checks: oil, water level checks and fuel required for the length of trip. Back to Duty



K6: The material requirements for repairs to fishing gear at sea and how to check the condition of fishing gear for damage. Back to Duty



K7: Quantity and safe stowage requirements for ice, depending on the fishery or type of boat. Back to Duty



K8: Refrigeration equipment operational checks. Back to Duty



K9: Common hydraulic faults, defects, and identification methods. Back to Duty



K10: Procedures to ensure the safe shooting and hauling of fishing gear and the importance of being in the correct position on board the boat. Back to Duty



K11: Species identification and how to sort and grade them for processing or return them to the sea in line with fisheries legislation. Back to Duty



K12: Technical conservation measures and their impact on the long-term sustainability of fishing stocks. Back to Duty



K13: Catch information and reporting requirements. How to estimate the weight of each species and the importance of accuracy. Back to Duty



K14: Processing requirements for each species: gutting, head off, whole, nicking, banding claws. Back to Duty



K15: Catch storage requirements to maintain quality. Back to Duty



K16: Common problems with the boat and how to identify them. For example, mechanical, electrical, watertight integrity, health and safety issues. Back to Duty



K17: The procedures for safely navigating and keeping watch when at sea. Including, latitude and longitude, steering by compass, position fixing, buoyage. Back to Duty



K18: The (Maritime Regulations) ‘rules of the road’ such as passing port to port and movement to and from port. Back to Duty



K19: Modern and traditional navigational technology: GPS, radar, auto pilot bridge navigation equipment, compass. Back to Duty



K20: Methods to tie up a boat depending on its size, location and the tide (including quayside and alongside another vessel). Back to Duty



K21: The knots and lengths of rope required to safely moor a boat. Back to Duty



K22: The operating requirements and terminology used to communicate with other boats and the coastguard using a VHF (Very High Frequency) radio. And how to issue a distress call. Back to Duty



K23: Safety procedures: man overboard, anchor, and fire drills. Back to Duty



K24: Requirements for safely unloading and transporting the catch to market whilst ensuring the quality of the catch is maintained. Back to Duty



K25: Housekeeping requirements at sea: the need to keep the work and living areas clean and free from obstruction and to practice good hygiene when preparing food. Back to Duty



K26: Climate change and the environmental impact of pollution on the fishing industry. Back to Duty



K27: Mental and physical health support services available. Back to Duty



Skills

S1: Check personal safety equipment for defects (including personal floatation device, wet weather gear and personal locator beacon). Back to Duty



S2: Check and acquire adequate food and water supplies for the length the trip. Back to Duty



S3: Carry out an inspection of the boat to ensure that safety equipment is in place, and check the engine maintenance record. Back to Duty



S4: Check that the deck is clear of obstructions and equipment is stowed away safely. Back to Duty



S5: Check ice is suitable for the length of trip. Back to Duty



S6: Inspect refrigeration/ storage facilities to ensure that it is operating correctly. Back to Duty



S7: Inspect hydraulic pipes for defects. Report findings. Back to Duty



S8: Prepare and shoot fishing gear. Back to Duty



S9: Prepare for and haul fishing gear. Back to Duty



S10: Identify the fish or shellfish species and sort them for processing. Release fish or shellfish in line with regulations. Back to Duty



S11: Estimate the weight of each species. Record the information and submit to the Skipper. Back to Duty



S12: Process species correctly (fish or shellfish). Store them to ensure quality. Back to Duty



S13: Identify and resolve problems with the boat and fishing gear (within level of authority). Back to Duty



S14: Keep watch and navigate the boat at sea (within level of authority), in line with Maritime Regulations (‘the rules of the road’). Back to Duty



S15: Navigate the boat using GPS, radar and auto pilot bridge navigation equipment (within level of authority). Back to Duty



S16: Tie up the boat taking into account the tide and weather conditions. Back to Duty



S17: Communicate with other stations or boats using VHF radio. Back to Duty



S18: Issue a distress alert. Back to Duty



S19: Follow safety procedures: man overboard, anchor drills, fire drills. Back to Duty



S20: Unload the catch for transport to market whilst maintaining catch quality. Back to Duty



S21: Prepare food for the crew and maintain cleanliness of living area. Back to Duty



Behaviours

B1: Prioritises health and safety when completing tasks. Back to Duty



B2: Considers sustainability throughout the end to end fishing process. Back to Duty



B3: Acts with honesty and integrity and takes responsibility for own actions. Back to Duty



B4: Proactively adapts to changing situations/ conditions. Back to Duty



B5: Team worker. For example, polite, keeps others informed, helps colleagues, takes account of equality and diversity. Back to Duty



B6: Seeks learning and development opportunities. Back to Duty

