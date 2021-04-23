Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition Order Made: Mr Harry White

PDF, 531KB, 27 pages

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Harry White

Teacher reference number: 1724826

Teacher’s date of birth: 23 April 1984

Location teacher worked: Farnborough, south east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 25 March 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with the Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Harry White formerly employed in Farnborough, south east of England.

Published 23 April 2021