Application forms and guides for continuing EU Tuition Fee Loan only students. Forms include EUPR1a, EUCO1, EU certifier checklist and EU Tuition Fee Loan request form.

Documents

EUPR1a - application for student finance for continuing students (Tuition Fee only) 2021 to 2022

PDF, 124KB, 11 pages

EUCO1 - change your student finance application in 2021 to 2022

PDF, 135KB, 8 pages

EU Tuition Fee Loan request form 2021 to 2022

PDF, 69.1KB, 2 pages

Evidence fact sheet for Tuition Fee Loan only students and sponsors

HTML

Details

If you’re a continuing student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan only in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an EUPR1a form.

There are also forms and guidance available to help you change your application, change how much Tuition Fee Loan you want to receive and make sure you send us the correct evidence to support your application.

Published 26 April 2021