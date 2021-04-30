Information communication technician

KSBs
Knowledge
K1: Approaches to back up and storage solutions
K2: Basic elements of technical documentation and its interpretation
K3: Principles of root cause problem solving using fault diagnostics for troubleshooting
K4: Principles of basic network addressing for example binary
K5: basic awareness of the principles of cloud and cloud-based services
K6: fundamental principles of virtual networks and components
K7: Principles of cultural awareness and how diversity impacts on delivery of support tasks.
K8: Methods of communication including level of technical terminology to use to technical and non-technical stakeholders
K9: Different types of maintenance and preventative measures to reduce the incidence of faults
K10: key principles of Security including the role of People, Product and Process in secure systems for example access and encryption requirements
K11: fundamentals of physical networks and components
K12: fundamental principles of operating systems, hardware system architectures and devices
K13: principles of remote operation of devices including how to deploy and securely integrate mobile devices into a network
K14: fundamental principles of peripherals for example: printers and scanners
K15: approaches to documenting tasks, findings, actions taken and outcome for example, use of task tracking and ticketing systems
K16: principles of virtualisation of servers, applications and networks
K17: principles of disaster recovery, how a disaster recovery plan works and their role within it
K18: principles of Test Plans, their role and significance
K19: fundamentals of purpose, creation and maintenance of asset registers
K20: approaches to system upgrades and updates and their significance
K21: approaches to interpretation of log files, event viewer and system tools
K22: basic awareness of legislation in relation to disposal of waste materials for example Waste Electronic and Electrical regulations (WEEE)
K23: basic elements of network infrastructure architectures including WiFi and wired networks
K24: Basic elements of network communication architectures
K25: awareness of the purpose of firewalls
K26: different types of connectivity and cabling
K27: awareness of network protocols
K28: The purpose of digital communications technologies
K29: Main factors affecting network performance including faults and error control
K30: Principles of digital test and diagnostic equipment usage
K31: Basic principles of VPN and Remote Access Security for example transmission technologies
K32: Principles of OSI layers
K33: Principles of cloud and network architecture (including WiFi)
K34: Principles of DNS / DHCP
K35: Awareness of Cloud platforms, such as AWS, Azure, or GCP
K36: Principles of LANs and WANs
K37: Approaches to virtualisation of servers, applications and networks
K38: Principles of network protocols
K39: Principles of API's and Web Services
K40: The different types of cloud storage
K41: Back up procedures and their importance
K42: Principles of databases and migration
K43: Key principles of Cloud Security and firewalls
K44: Awareness of DevOps methodology and tools, such as Puppet, Chef, Git, Docker
Skills
S1: Interpret and prioritise internal or external customer's requirements in line with organisation's policy
S2: Apply the appropriate tools and techniques to undertake fault finding and rectification
S3: apply Continuous Professional Development to support necessary business output and technical developments
S4: Operate safely and securely across platforms and responsibilities
S5: Communicate with all levels of stakeholders, keeping them informed of progress and managing escalation where appropriate
S6: Develop and maintain effective working relationships with colleagues, customers and other relevant stakeholders
S7: Manage and prioritise the allocated workload effectively making best use of time and resources
S8: Complete documentation relevant to the task and escalate where appropriate
S9: Install or undertake basic software upgrades,either physically or remotely
S10: Establish and diagnose the extent of the IT support task, in line with the organisation's policies and SLA's
S11: Identify and scope the best solution informed by the system data associated with the task
S12: Test and evaluate the system's performance and compliance with customer requirements.
S13: Provide remote/F2F support to resolve customer requirements
S14: Escalate non routine problems in line with procedures
S15: Use basic scripting to execute the relevant tasks for example PowerShell, Linux
S16: Carry out routine maintenance across systems, (such as IT, Communications), ensuring organisational compliance at all times
S17: Apply the necessary security, in line with access and/or encryption requirements
S18: Establish digital communication or telecommunications systems through, for example cabling and connecting equipment.
S19: Identify a range of tools and or diagnostic equipment, for example, Hardware or Software components, to resolve Communications or Telecommunications requirements.
S20: Undertake basic telecommunications activities, in response to an allocated task, designated responsibilities, instructions or customer requirements
S21: Use information necessary to identify operational issues and rectify or escalate accordingly in line with policy
S22: Maintain a safe working environment for own personal safety and others in line with Health & Safety appropriate to the task
S23: Use a range of Cabling or Connectors equipment in line with technical requirements
S24: Test and evaluate network environments
S25: Monitor performance and usage of a network
S26: Deploy applications on a network
S27: Set up storage and data access for staff
S28: Apply necessary security measures , in line with access requirements to a network
S29: Carry out routine maintenance across network systems, ensuring organisational compliance always
S30: Monitor network-related workloads including DNS and firewalls
S31: Install or undertake basic upgrades, either physically or remotely
Behaviours
B1: Works professionally, taking initiative as appropriate
B2: Communicates technical and non-technical information in a variety of situations to support effective working with internal or external stakeholders
B3: Demonstrates a productive and organised approach to their work
B4: Self-motivated, for example takes responsibility to complete the job.