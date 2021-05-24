Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr James Butterworth-Smith

PDF, 199KB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr James Butterworth-Smith

Teacher reference number: 1688867

Teacher’s date of birth: 10 September 1990

Location teacher worked: Somerset, south west England

Date of professional conduct panel: 17 May 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr James Butterworth-Smith, formerly employed in insert town or Somerset, south west England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Disability Confident employer scheme
Resources
Information about employing disabled people and how the Disability Con
Renew your Disability Confident status
Resources
Guidance about how to renew your Disability Confident status. Contents
Â£51 million for councils to support care leavers
Resources
New funding to extend support to care leavers and proposals launched t

Published 24 May 2021