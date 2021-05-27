Completed RFCs that we'll make to the CBDS during 2021, including details of the change and the reasons for the request.

Documents

RFC 1176 – change to exclusions code set

PDF, 208KB, 6 pages

RFC 1171 – change to ethnicity code set

PDF, 172KB, 4 pages

RFC 1170 – new data item for newly qualified teacher

PDF, 192KB, 5 pages

RFC 1168 – change to local authority code set

PDF, 530KB, 11 pages

RFC 1163 – new data items for exclusions

PDF, 201KB, 5 pages

RFC 1162 – change to class activity code set

PDF, 182KB, 5 pages

RFC 1161 – change to post 16 code set

PDF, 187KB, 6 pages

RFC 1160 – new code set for alternative provision

PDF, 191KB, 5 pages

RFC 1159 – new codes for attendance

PDF, 172KB, 5 pages

Details

These files contain information for suppliers developing software and management information systems (MIS) for local authorities and schools.

The CBDS database is also available.

Building Bulletin 100: fire safety design for schools
Resources
Summary We're seeking views on a revised version of the Building Bulle
Education Secretary sets out Skills Bill opportunities
Resources
Gavin Williamson spoke at ResPublica about how the Post-16 Education a
Delayed school admissions for summer born pupils (2020)
Resources
Surveys of local authorities and of parents and carers of summer born

Published 27 May 2021