Chris Larmer appointed as Executive Director, Operations at the Student Loans Company

The Student Loans Company (SLC) has appointed Chris Larmer as Executive Director, Operations.

The Operations Directorate manages the payment of student loans and grants to around 2 million students annually and tuition fee payments to more than 600 Higher Education institutions in England and Wales. During academic year 20/21, SLC made payments of £8.6bn in loans and grants to students, as well as £9.6bn in tuition fees paid on their behalf to their institutions. Chris will be based in Darlington, at SLC’s Lingfield Point office.

Chris joins SLC as it continues to deliver its enterprise-wide transformation programme to radically improve the customer and colleague experience. In the coming months, SLC will start to deliver improvements to the application process including enabling more customers to self-serve.

Chris has over 30 years extensive experience within the financial services sector. Most recently, he was Director of Customer and Strategy at the Co-operative Bank where he had the remit to develop and enable Customer First innovation. He has also held senior Customer and Operational roles with Barclays, Virgin Money, Tesco Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Paula Sussex, CEO at SLC commented,“I am delighted that Chris is joining us at such a great time as we continue to transform SLC to become a modern, responsive, and sustainable organisation. Chris’s wealth of experience will strengthen the team, ensuring that SLC is well placed to deliver our central commitment to provide an outstanding customer experience to enable current and future generations of students to invest in their futures.”

Chris Larmer said,“SLC plays an essential role in enabling the educational and career aspirations of students across England and Wales. I am delighted to join SLC at such an exciting time and look forward to supporting the team as we drive forward our ambition to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers and colleagues.

Published 27 May 2021