This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes and movement in the childcare sector as at 31 March 2016.

Documents

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: key findings

MS Word Document, 244KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: key findings

PDF, 320KB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: charts and tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 11.9MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare provider level data as at 31 March 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 47.1MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare provider data as at 31 March 2016

View onlineDownload CSV 8.26MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childminder provider data as at 31 March 2016

View onlineDownload CSV 8.02MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Closed childcare provider data as at 31 March 2016

View onlineDownload CSV 6.29MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare inspection data 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2016 (provisional) and 1 September 2015 to 31 December 2015 (revised)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 5.35MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare inspection data 1 January 2016 to 31 March 2016: provisional

View onlineDownload CSV 1.33MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare inspection data 1 September 2015 to 31 December 2015: revised

View onlineDownload CSV 1.69MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare providers and inspections: methodology and quality report

PDF, 308KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016: pre-release access list

PDF, 145KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

These statistics cover childcare in England and are made up of:

  • key findings, charts and tables in PDF and Word format
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format

The data covers:

  • registered childcare providers and places as at 31 March 2016
  • movement in childcare sector between 31 December 2015 and 31 March 2016
  • most recent inspection outcomes as at 31 March 2016
  • provisional data for inspections completed between 1 January and 31 March 2016
  • revised data for inspections completed between 1 September 2015 and 31 December 2015

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence

Published 28 June 2016
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made revisions to the Excel and csv data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. First published.

    British Embassy Mogadishu bids farewell to Chevening 2021 group
    Resources
    The farewell is an opportunity to wish the scholars well before they t
    Independent report: Future of technological innovations and the role of regulation
    Resources
    A report from the Regulatory Horizons Council about the future of tech
    Turing House School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection/admission referral dec