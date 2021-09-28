As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it publishes details of supplier spend.

Documents

August 2021 Transparency Supplier Spend

ODS, 30.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

SLC’s supplier spend is published monthly.

Published 28 September 2021