The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Wadham School.

Applies to England

Documents

VAR2171: Wadham School

PDF, 155KB, 10 pages

Details

Decision reference: VAR2171

Type of decision: variation to admission – approved

School type: voluntary controlled

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Somerset County Council

Admission authority: local authority

Published 21 October 2021
Last updated 25 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated paragraph 12 and added paragraph 15 to incorporate a response which had not reached the adjudicator at the time of publishing.

  2. First published.

