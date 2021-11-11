Applies to England

Decisions on contingency arrangements 2022: GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA

As set out in our consultation, DfE and Ofqual both have responsibilities related to contingency arrangements and therefore consulted jointly on proposed contingency arrangements. These responsibilities are reflected in the decisions we have each taken following the consultation. We have also published the guidance for schools, colleges and other exam centres on contingency arrangements for GCSEs, AS and A levels, the Advanced Extension Award and Project qualifications in summer 2022.

Consultation on contingency arrangements for the award of GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA qualifications in 2022

The consultation was available to be completed through an online form from 30 September 2021 until 13 October 2021. The consultation included 30 questions covering the proposals for TAGs as a contingency in case summer 2022 exams had to be cancelled. The questions were: (i) quantitative, having a format of either a 5-point scale (i.e. Strongly agree, Agree, Neither agree nor disagree, Disagree, Strongly disagree) or two-option questions (Yes/No), and (ii) qualitative, open-ended questions where respondents could provide comments on the proposals.

Consultation proposals for contingency arrangements for the award of GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA qualifications in 2022.

The government is firmly committed to GCSE, AS and A level exams going ahead in England in academic year 2021 to 2022, with adaptations to take account of the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the education of the students due to sit those exams. This document, which has been prepared jointly by the Department for Education and Ofqual, sets out the plans that are in place to support the taking of exams even if further disruption to education occurs, and invites your views on proposed contingency arrangements for awarding Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs), in the unlikely event that exams are not able to go ahead as planned. The proposals cover GCSEs, AS, A levels, Project qualifications, and the Advanced Extension Award (AEA) in mathematics.

Contingency arrangements: GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA

Contingency arrangements: GCSE, AS, A level, Project and AEA

