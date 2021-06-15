 
Executive pay gap: Men at associate level receive 50% higher bonuses than women

Photo by The Coach Space from Pexels

According to latest research by Move Me On and Payspective, the gender pay gap is particularly substantial in senior positions and can be as high as 23% for directors, while the associate level stands at 9%.

The data showed than half of this gap comes from bonuses, which are significantly lower for women than men.

Men at associate level (typically 2-5 years’ experience) receive 50% higher bonuses than women, on average £14k vs. £9k for women.

The study, compiled from 35,000 data points, also showed that the gender pay gap in 2020 was 22% compared to 19% in 2019 and 25% in 2018, indicating that the gender pay gap has not changed much over the years.

Move Me On’s co-founder Nick Patterson, said:

“Employers risk damaging their reputations. In 2021 women earning 23 per cent less than their male counterparts is simply staggering. With more transparency around pay, these hugely unfair inconsistencies can begin to be ironed out.

“With diversity, organisations benefit from a wealth of different perspectives, different points of view, richer ideas based on wide-ranging experience. Now, as we recover from the pandemic, employers must continue to offer flexible working hours and locations, providing an opportunity to get women back. Gender equality must remain high on the agenda,” he added.

Darren Hockley, Managing Director at DeltaNet International, said: 

“This latest research continues to prove that organisations are not doing enough to address the gender pay gap. While the challenges of the pandemic continue to address the headlines and the focus for many companies, this data shows that organisations have de-prioritised the gender pay gap. Unfortunately, the EHRC has delayed the deadline for businesses to report their gender pay gap until October this year. And this hasn’t helped the situation either. According to McKinsey & co, companies with more gender diversity on executive teams were 25% more likely to have above-average profitability than companies, which had significantly less.  

“Organisations need to understand the benefits of diversity and inclusion, and this means women are getting paid their worth. The gender pay gap doesn’t stop at base pay, it also includes benefits such as bonuses, maternity leave, healthcare and development opportunities. If organisations want to retain their best talent and ensure their business continues to prosper, then it’s high time business leaders focus on addressing gender pay gap issues. They must undertake unconscious bias and diversity and inclusion training to ensure other groups within the business are not under-represented and paid below their worth.” 

