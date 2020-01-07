 
South Eastern Regional College Shortlisted for four Irish Educational Awards

SERC Makes Shortlist x 4 for Educational Awards: South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been shortlisted in four categories for the 2020 Irish Educational Awards: Best College of Science and Engineering; Best Further Education Provider; Best Use of Educational Technology/ICT Initiative of the Year and Business Collaboration Award, recognising the work of the College’s Business Services Team which includes Emma Finney, Commercial Contracts Manager and Jeb Berkeley, Business Skills Manager.

#BetterOffAtSERC - South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has been shortlisted in four categories at the 2020 Irish Educational Awards.

​Since launching in 2017, the Irish Education Awards has recognised, encouraged and celebrated excellence in education on the island of Ireland from both public and privately funded institutions.

Emma Finney, Commercial Contracts Manager with SERC’s Business Services team said, “The College is delighted to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards which recognise excellence in education. We have been shortlisted in four categories including, Best College of Science and Engineering; Best Further Education Provider; Business Collaboration Award and Best Use of Educational Technology/ICT Initiative of the Year.

She added, “The team at SERC continually strive to be the best, excelling so our students, trainees and business partners can excel to reach their full potential and get to where they want to be through education whether they are restarting, upskilling or retraining to change direction or take on a new challenge.”

The winners will be revealed at the black-tie gala award ceremony on Thursday February 20 at Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin.

