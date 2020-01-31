 
Apprentices in the Spotlight - New research shows young project professionals are proportionally among the most successful

#LookBeyond @APMProjectMgmt celebrates the value of apprenticeships in the project profession #NationalApprenticeshipWeek

APM (Association for Project Management), the chartered body for the project profession, is launching a series of ‘A Day in the Life’ short videos recorded by apprentices, going live across APM’s social media channels during National Apprenticeship Week (3-7 February 2020).  The films feature current and former apprentices talking first-hand about their learning experience, and what is involved in their daily responsibilities as an apprentice.

Individuals who appear in the videos include school leavers and career changers working for companies including Rolls-Royce, Arup, Turner & Townsend, and Sellafield Ltd, across a range of industry sectors – from engineering and transport to tech and construction – to give a true reflection of the versatility of the project management profession. 

Thomas Newlyn, a trainee project manager at Turner & Townsend, who features in one of the short films, says:

“Being on the apprenticeship programme has provided me the opportunity to integrate within a professional working environment at a stage in my career where I can develop the right skills in the best way. I am currently working on Heathrow Expansion, one of the biggest megaprojects taking place at the moment. I am now six months into my apprenticeship and have gained a vast amount of knowledge, experience and responsibilities from this programme alone.”

Today there are over 5,500 project management students taking part in apprenticeship schemes nationally. Numbers entering these programmes have more than doubled since Project Manager Degree Apprenticeships launched in 2018.

Caspar Bartington, education manager at APM, said:

“We are delighted to see the strong growth in project management apprentices including degree apprenticeships.W Those who decide to complete a degree apprenticeship can enjoy the benefit of a quality paid-for university degree, on-the-job experience and a professional pathway for future development.

As the chartered body of the project profession, we recognise that apprenticeships are essential to assist the growth of project management as a career choice, which is why we are committed to working with employers, schools and colleges to grow and develop talented professionals of the future.”

New research from APM reveals the value of young people (aged 16-24) working in the project profession. A total of 79 per cent of survey respondents in this age group said their current primary project was on schedule or ahead of schedule – the highest proportion of any age group. The survey also revealed that 83 per cent of 16-24 year old project professionals say their primary project is on budget or under budget, while 100 per cent of those surveyed said their primary project was meeting its quality criteria.

APM is also updating its Parents’ Guide to Apprenticeships – an easy to understand guide to help parents understand more about apprenticeships, with case studies from project management apprentices. 

APM’s Festival of Education and Research, taking place on 21 October 2020 at the University of Manchester will be showcasing the best and brightest new talent among career starters, including apprentices, when the Project Management Apprentice of the Year award will be presented.

Videos are available via APM’s Instagram channel (@apmprojectmgmt) from 3rd February.

