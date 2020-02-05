Secure Additional College Funding Today from The Weldability Sif Foundation

Registered charity, The Weldability Sif Foundation, provides bursary and matched funding to technical schools and colleges offering Level 1 and 2 Welder Skills Training with EAL/Weldability Sif Courses Enquire about assistance with course promotion, centredevelopment and stake holder funding at our website below.

Financial support for Weldability Sif welding studios

Co-funding welding studios to provide facilities which are equipped with the latest learning technology and are able to offer a progressive range of qualifications. More than 30 colleges have already developed a Weldability Sif welding Studio, made possible by Foundation matched funding.

Cutting-edge training tools

Our Welding and Fabrication eLearning software and VirtuWeld range of welding simulators familiarises learners with welding safety prior to entering the workshop and is proven to increase levels of engagement, attainment and retention of welding skills.

