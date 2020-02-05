 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Further Education Commissioner: annual report 2018 to 2019

Details
Hits: 385

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Report on the activity of the Further Education Commissioner.

Documents

Annual report of the Further Education Commissioner: 1 August 2018 to 31 July 2019

Ref: DfE-00020-2020 PDF, 278KB, 13 pages

Details

The Further Education Commissioner reports on:

Advertisement

Digital sector worth more than Â£400 million a day to UK economy
Sector News
New statistics show growth of UK tech sectorDigital sector contributed
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy, celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with new Zookeeper and Aquarist apprenticeship
Sector News
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy and 16 years of ex
English and Maths GCSE Resit Success at West Kent College
Sector News
West Kent College is celebrating some excellent results in its GCSE re

  • his activity between 1 August 2018 and 31 July 2019
  • the state of the further education college sector

You may also be interested in these articles:

Digital sector worth more than £400 million a day to UK economy
Sector News
New statistics show growth of UK tech sectorDigital sector contributed
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy, celebrates #NationalApprenticeshipWeek with new Zookeeper and Aquarist apprenticeship
Sector News
Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy and 16 years of ex
English and Maths GCSE Resit Success at West Kent College
Sector News
West Kent College is celebrating some excellent results in its GCSE re
Education leader meets Prime Minister to reinforce the importance of skills and training
Sector News
Education leader, @EllenThinnesen, was invited to meet with the Prime
Outstanding for a generation: Peter Symonds College celebrates another impressive Ofsted inspection
Sector News
Students and staff at Peter Symonds College are celebrating the result
End-Point Assessment taking a predominant place in this year’s #NationalApprenticeshipWeek
Sector News
Around this time last year, the Government launched its #FireItUp camp
Students grasp best opportunity in decades to apply to university
Sector News
568,330 people applied by the 15 January deadline to start an undergra
North East Apprentices Cook Up a Storm for National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
Apprentices from across the North East had to rise to the occasion dur
Coveted Green Gown Award for Exeter College Student
Sector News
Exeter College student Scott Stephens has been awarded a prestigious G
Nearly half of sixth form and college students feel 'pressure' to go to university
Sector News
Research polling 189 youngsters in further education found just shy of
Construction apprenticeships lead to a well-paid career
Sector News
Tradespeople can earn more than £50,000 a year, according to new rese
Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn cael ei ystyried ar gyfer gwobrau cyfrifeg
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cyrraedd y rhestr fer mewn pedwar catego

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 22 minutes ago

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the new Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Thursday, 16 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Leeds, Radisson Blu Hotel
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 24 minutes ago

Preparing for an Ofsted Inspection

Many providers remain anxious about the introduction of the new Education Inspection Framework and the changes which accompany its introduction....

  • Wednesday, 06 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 30 minutes ago

Level 3 Award in Education & Training

  • Monday, 27 April 2020 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton, Solvendis Client Centre

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page