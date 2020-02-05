English and Maths GCSE Resit Success at West Kent College

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

West Kent College is celebrating some excellent results in its GCSE resits. Our English 9-4 pass rate doubled on last year, significantly out-performing the national average. Maths pass rates also saw a 4% increase on 2018, comfortably above national success rates.

At West Kent College, a total of 22 and 17 students resat their English and Maths GCSEs, respectively.

There were some great individual successes across the board. Connor Doherty achieved a grade 5 for English Language. He said:

“The quality of teaching here has been excellent, my tutors have really motivated me and the change in environment from school really gave me a renewed focus.

“I thought I wouldn’t be able to pass - and if I did, I was convinced I was just going to scrape a grade 4 standard pass. I was shocked when I found out I’d achieved a grade 5.”

Connor said he was “relieved” to be able to train his sights on studying a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport.

It was a similar story for Maddie Wilson, studying a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Services, who also resat her English Language GCSE. She said: “I found year 11 quite a challenge at school. I’ve always been stronger at maths, but I loved English Literature and was disappointed when I found out I was 3 marks off a pass for that.

“This was my 3rd attempt at my English Language GCSE and I’d perhaps previously pushed it aside to focus on my Diploma, but I was determined this time. When I found out I’d achieved a grade 5, I was so relieved.”

“The environment here is more relaxed compared to school and you have a lot more independence, which suited me. The teaching and support has been really good.”

After she has completed her Extended Diploma, Maddie is considering going on to study criminology at university.

Another student celebrating a grade 5 in English was Callum Grainge, studying a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business. Others achieving Grade 4s in maths were Jordan Bullock, Lily Morvan, Courtney North and Ivo Salwey.

Also celebrating passes in English Language were Orlagh-May Hensey, Chandrika Narayanan, George Betts and Leon Rawlings.

John Bennett, Head of Faculty for English and Maths, said:

“We’re really pleased for these students and proud of the way all of them approached the exams. November re-sits are particularly tough after the long summer lay off and these learners proved they were more than up for the challenge. Among the well-deserved individual successes, it was lovely to see several students exceed their own expectations by a considerable margin.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News New statistics show growth of UK tech sectorDigital sector contributed Sector News Sparsholt College, home of The National Zoo Academy and 16 years of ex Sector News Education leader, @EllenThinnesen, was invited to meet with the Prime

Students studying GCSEs at West Kent College benefit from smaller class sizes and dedicated support, with the subjects being completed alongside their main vocational study programmes.