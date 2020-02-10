 
Oaklands College announce partnership with SAE Institute

Oaklands College is excited to announce that it has become the latest institute to become a School Partner with the SAE Institute. 

Oaklands College is a large further education college in Hertfordshire, with campuses in Welwyn Garden City and St. Albans and a further training facility in Borehamwood.

SAE London Campus Director Nathan Loughran said: 

“I am delighted to confirm that we have signed a partnership agreement with Oaklands College. Oaklands has an excellent reputation and in particular a fantastic Creative Industries department. On a personal note, this partnership is especially satisfying as Oaklands is where I started my own journey; training to be a Lecturer, teaching Music Technology and Music Performance, and then taking the first steps into Education Management which have led me to where I am now at SAE. I am certain that this partnership will provide some rich and meaningful opportunities for students and staff across both institutions.”  

Oaklands is proud to successfully provide for thousands of students and offers an array of courses for school leavers, apprentices and adult course learning at Levels 1 to 4, as well as Foundation Degrees provided by the University of Hertfordshire.

Oaklands is dedicated to providing students with creative learning opportunities, which include a wide variety of full-time Media courses, including Creative Media Production and a brand new Level 3 Diploma in Digital Games Design, taught at the modern Welwyn Garden City campus.

Head of Fashion & Design and MMPA, Victoria Caulton said: 

“The collaboration with SAE will enable our students to have access to more varied creative opportunities to enhance their skills and future opportunities. We are really excited to develop our working relationship and see the students develop as individual creative artists.” 

The creative courses provided by Oaklands School are the perfect stepping stone to vocationally tailored degree courses at SAE, with our practical hands-on courses giving students the best chance to prepare themselves to work in the creative industries. 

As part of our School Partnership agreement, Oaklands College will benefit from bookable studio time, specialist workshops with our expert staff, access to SAE Extra masterclasses, work experience opportunities, as well as scholarship opportunities for two students per year.

