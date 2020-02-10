SERC Students Join Global Response for Australian Wildlife

Students from one of SERC’s Access to University courses recently began using their tutorial time to create upcycled products in a bid to help Australian wildlife, such as koalas, wallabies, bush babies, bats, possums and some lizards following the recent bush fires.
Speaking about the student's efforts and acts of kindness, Michelle Mulligan, Access lecturer said,
“The students were inspired to do something by the heart-rending scenes on the news. With their knowledge of upcycling and desire not to cause further environmental damage, they hunted their houses for old sheets and left-over wool which was then transformed into pouches, liners and nests for a variety of Australian native animals. Over 100 items were crafted and handed over to Helen Thompson, Director of the Australian Rescue Craft Guild (ARC) hub for Northern Ireland and ROI, who came along to SERC to speak to the students and thank them for their efforts.
She added, “It was great to have Helen kindly visit the College and talk to the class about how each hub would check the items, then sort them according to size and function ready to be sent to the ARC charity in Australia.”
She concluded, “With the bushfires still raging and expected to continue for another few months, as well as the fact that each animal may need up to 10 months nursing and rehabilitation prior to release, the need will still be great when our items reach their final destination.”
