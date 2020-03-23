 
Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision

Details
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Operational guidance for further education #FE providers on maintaining education and skills training provision.

Maintaining education and skills training provision: further education providers

Follow this advice if you’re a:

  • post-16 further education (FE) provider
  • FE college
  • sixth form college
  • other FE provider

It explains what you’ll need to do during the coronavirus outbreak to maintain provision.

