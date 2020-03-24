 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sandwell College beauty students host an exclusive pamper event for carers from Autism West Midlands

Details
Hits: 102

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Students at 2019’s #FE College of the Year @SandwellCollege treated parents and carers from #Autism West Midlands (@AutismWestMids) to a day of pampering, where they enjoyed a range of beauty treatments as they took some much-needed time out to relax.

Whilst hosting Autism West Midlands to help full time carers and parents enjoy their important down-time, beauty students from the college’s Bliss Hair & Beauty salon were given the opportunity to achieve valuable work experience and develop their professional and interpersonal skills.

The event follows a longstanding relationship between Bliss salon, Autism West Midlands and Sandwell College’s ‘Study Link’ team, which, through its specialised services such as ‘Additional Needs’, offers individual and practical support to learners with a range of specific difficulties, including autism and Asperger Syndrome.

Sandwell College’s pastoral support and links with external organisations such as Autism West Midlands have been recognised by Ofsted and represent the College’s commitment to providing equal opportunities for all students to reach their full potential.

Donna Baggott, Sandwell Family Outreach Worker for Autism West Midlands, commented:

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the staff and students at Bliss Beauty salon for accommodating Autism West Midlands – Sandwell Parents and Carers, and making this event possible.”

Claire Monk, Sandwell College’s Hair and Beauty Curriculum Leader, added:

“It’s fantastic that we have been able to support Autism West Midlands and provide such much-deserved TLC to its parents and carers.”

Jane Hall, Additional Needs Manager, Study Link spokesperson, comments:

“We’re proud to be a college which can support those with additional needs and provide opportunities, appropriate support and dedicated services so that students of all abilities have the chance to succeed.”

Advertisement

Many initiatives to tackle youth unemployment go online during pandemic
Sector News
During the current #Coronavirus pandemic, Movement to Work (MtW) and m
Does Gender Affect Income Depending On Your Degree? The UKâ€™s Graduate Gender Pay Gap
Sector News
Itâ€™s a widely talked about topic in just about every industry; the g
Mersive Introduces Solstice Cloud and Solstice Active Learning
Sector News
Newest products add an award-winning active learning solution and clou

You may also be interested in these articles:

Many initiatives to tackle youth unemployment go online during pandemic
Sector News
During the current #Coronavirus pandemic, Movement to Work (MtW) and m
Does Gender Affect Income Depending On Your Degree? The UK’s Graduate Gender Pay Gap
Sector News
It’s a widely talked about topic in just about every industry; the g
Borders College Boat Building and Repair Modern Apprenticeship NEW FOR 2020
Sector News
Oh, I do like to learn beside the seaside!A new Modern Apprenticeship
Mersive Introduces Solstice Cloud and Solstice Active Learning
Sector News
Newest products add an award-winning active learning solution and clou
PM addresses the nation on #Coronavirus #UKlockdown
Sector News
@BorisJohnson Speech: Prime Minister address to the nation on #coronav
Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Operational guidance for further education
Coronavirus (COVID-19): #apprenticeship programme response
Sector News
#UKlockdown #Coronavirus - Guidance for #apprentices, employers, train
Letter from Gillian Keegan to non-college stakeholders about new #Coronavirus guidance
Sector News
@GillianKeegan Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticesh
Coronavirus job retention scheme could lead to 'worker resentment'
Sector News
The detail of the Government’s new coronavirus job retention scheme,
Plymouth University signs new drive to help nation through #Coronavirus crisis
Sector News
@PlymUni sign @C19Pledge to help the country pull through the #Covid_1
University research teams to recieve £20 million coronavirus research investment
Sector News
Trials of new #coronavirus vaccine among 6 projects to receive share o
Universities must pause unconditional offers for two weeks in student interest
Sector News
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan is asking #HE providers not to

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page