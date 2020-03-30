Fitch Learning Aims to Boost AI & Machine Learning Skills in China

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Record number of professionals have signed up for Fitch Learning’s quantitative finance programme to fill a skills shortage in #ArtificialIntelligence and #MachineLearning

The Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) is exclusively delivered by Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development company. It will now be more accessible in China, as Fitch Learning has engaged Golden Education, China’s leading financial education provider, to offer the CQF to professionals across the country.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint in China and play a major role in the country’s professional training and development. We hope our training will close the skills gap in China and significantly raise the career mobility of those working in finance, business, engineering and sciences,” said Andreas Karaiskos, Chief Executive Officer of Fitch Learning.

The CQF has gained increasing recognition in China, as enrolment by Chinese delegates in 2019 grew by 55% over 2018. In total, more than 5,000 professionals have obtained the qualification worldwide.

“The CQF is highly sought-after by financial institutions including hedge funds, quantitative or AI-driven money managers seeking skill sets ranging from algorithmic trading, risk management and programming. The programme is for anyone who wants an efficient and cost effective way to develop practical mastery of quant finance and machine learning, while earning a globally recognised qualification.” said Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director – Public Courses and CQF, Fitch Learning.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @TakePayments guide for self-employed Brits, freelancers and SMEs help Sector News @BordersCollege Community are showing their true grit and determinatio Sector News #BritishEsportsChamps - A team of students @CityCampusGames have prope