Derby College Group continue to support students whose parents are key workers or who are vulnerable through what would have been the College Easter break

@DerbyCollege’s teaching moved online from Friday March 20 and Broomfield Hall has continued to support students whose parents are key workers or who are vulnerable.

The campus will continue to be staffed over the next two weeks which would have been the College Easter break.

The Little Explorers nursery at Broomfield Hall also remains open for pre-school children of key workers and their siblings.

All other students will continue with their online learning programmes with direct support available and have been advised which individual teachers and support staff have booked annual leave during this time.

A spokesperson for DCG said: “Numbers of students attending Broomfield Hall have fluctuated over the past week but we are obviously committed to continued support – particularly for our most vulnerable students.

“Students have engaged extremely well with on-line learning and we have had very positive feedback from individuals and their parents.

“We are grateful for the dedication of staff who are working safely on site and for those who continue to ensure that it is business as usual through remote working.”

