Exeter College Offers Accommodation to NHS Workers

Details
#LoveOurColleges - @ExeterCollege has opened the doors of its Clock Tower accommodation to #NHS workers in need of a place to stay during the #Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis 

The accommodation officially opened in September last year for students who travel longer distances to College but following the recent move to exclusively online learning, all students have now returned home and the recently-refurbished former hotel is now available for alternative use.  

Following a thorough deep clean, the Clock Tower building, which is on New North Road in the heart of Exeter, will be open for NHS staff to use as accommodation during the fight against the Coronavirus.  

College staff have taken time themselves to deep clean the building ready for NHS use and up to 22 NHS workers can stay there at any one time. This should prove vital as many NHS workers seek to self-isolate to protect family and loved ones during this global pandemic.  

Exeter College Director of Student Experience Kristyn Woodward said,

“We're a college for the community and during these challenging times we wanted to do everything we can to support the region through this crisis. 

“By opening the Clock Tower for use by NHS staff we hope that we can at least play our small part in the global response to this pandemic and help the hugely talented and dedicated NHS staff by providing a roof over their head and a place to stay that’s nearer the hospital in these difficult times. 

“Staff at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital are working incredibly hard to save lives on the front line, and as a community organisation we felt it’s only right that we offer everything we can to help them and the NHS.” 

The Clock Tower accommodation will now be available exclusively to NHS staff for the duration of this crisis, with all bedrooms being en-suite and communal kitchen facilities also available.  

In addition to offering the Clock Tower during this crisis, Exeter College has also played its part in providing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to front line NHS staff. Nearly 300 pairs of safety goggles from the College’s Maths and Science Centre are now in use across Devon’s GP practices, and disposable safety gloves and aprons have also been donated to the cause to be used on the front line. 

