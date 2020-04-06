Principal of Barking & Dagenham College guarantees places for all students

The Principal of @BarkingCollege has written to all students to let them know that the College will guarantee them a place to study with them next year.

Yvonne Kelly, Principal and CEO said:

“Our response to this unprecedented situation is being firstly driven by wanting to support the health and wellbeing of our students, both current and future, and also our staff.

“We understand that there must be a lot of anxiety amongst our students and also young people who were due to take their GCSEs at school this year. They might worry that they will miss out on some of their education and that they will not be able to go to college next year. We want to help relieve that anxiety.

“Therefore, I am pleased to confirm that the College will guarantee all students a place to study with us next year. This applies to all current and new students.

“The practicalities will be finalised based on final grades and discussions with tutors later, but I want to remove any uncertainty and provide this guarantee for all students.”

The College decided on the policy to guarantee every student a place next year in light of what the government has stated in relation to the cancellation of all GCSE, A Level and Technical, Vocational and Professional examinations for the immediate future; they felt it was important to assure people during these uncertain times.

Along with other schools and colleges, the College is awaiting further guidance from the government as to what this will mean for students. They are also working closely with awarding organisations, such as Pearson and City & Guilds to establish what effects the Coronavirus lockdown will have on students.

The College is committed to ensuring that current students will be able to complete their qualifications and has moved towards a virtual approach to teaching and support. Students have been encouraged to keep in contact with their tutors and learning support staff and to ask any questions they may have.

Questions can be sent to the college’s website or the College’s Facebook page.

