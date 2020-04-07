Staffordshire school manufactures protective visors for frontline NHS staff

At a time when we’re all being asked to help support the #NHS, The Hart School in Rugeley is playing its part by making protective visors for local frontline staff.

Following widespread reports of a shortage of protective PPE clothing for health workers, the Hart School’s Senior Leadership Team called around local GP practices in Rugeley to hear first-hand how they were coping on Friday.

They were saddened to hear they were desperate for protective equipment - with one GP practice reporting having just three pairs of goggle to share between a team of 10 people.

Distribution of the visors underway to frontline staff

Over the weekend a team of teaching staff went into school and designed and manufactured 80 face shields which have started being distributed to GP surgeries in Rugeley and beyond.

They plan to continue production of the visors this week so that they can extend their help to local community health workers, care homes and hospitals.

Brereton Surgery is just one of those to benefit and Dr Nicola Davies has sent the following thanks to the school: “A massive thank you to all involved in producing and providing the face protection masks delivered to Brereton Surgery.

“They will give us an extra layer of confidence while looking after our poorly patients.”

Our plea – help us to do more

The school is now calling on local businesses and residents to help bolster their stock of materials to allow them to carry on - and they have already had donations from two local companies, which will allow them to manufacture a further 1,000 face shields.

Principal Chris Keen said: “Staff at The Hart School have been doing their bit to support frontline staff working in our local NHS surgeries by using equipment we have in school to create protective face masks.

“From Monday we have been distributing them to the local GP surgeries, then also out to any care homes in the area that will benefit from them.

“The school would like to acknowledge the following staff: Mr Rushton, Mrs Lewis, Miss Dosanjh, Mr Butterworth and Miss Sandham, along with Ross Arts and Crafts and Fairway Curtains in Rugeley who kindly donated the elastic band for the shields.”

“Great to do something constructive”

Vice Principal Rachael Sandham, who was part of the visor manufacturing team, said: “It felt great to be able to do something constructive for the community to help local health workers.

“We want to continue production and distribution for as long as we possibly can.

“We have ordered more materials, where we are able to do so, but we would like to issue a plea to help bolster our efforts.

“If any local companies or homes can donate any of the following materials then we will be able to continue to manufacture face shields those who need them the most.”

Materials needed are: Headbands - Polypropylene sheet 0.8mm – any size or colour, Visor - Clear acetate, PVC, HIPS, Polypropylene Sticky back door/window draft excluder Pop rivets 4mm/6mm.

If you can help the Hart School in Penkridge Bank Road, Rugeley, please call 01889 802440 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.