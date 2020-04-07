CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia

Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure industry CNet Training has announced an initiative to support #STEM learners across the Eastern Region.

CNet Training, based in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk has announced today that it has put in place an initiative to help local students at the West Suffolk College STEM Innovation Campus for the Eastern Region, learn all about data centres and in turn encourage them to consider a career in the industry.

CNet is offering tutors and students at the STEM Innovation Campus the opportunity to take CNet’s Data Centre Fundamentals technical education program completely free of charge.

The industry-leading entry program is ideal for those who are interested in learning about data centres and is perfect for igniting interest into this fantastic and fast paced sector. It will also aim to inspire students to look at a possible career in the data centre sector when they have finished college. Data centres play such a significant role in our business and personal lives, the Data Centre Fundamentals program provides a structured overview of the data centre environments, the role of a data centre and key operational aspects.

The Data Centre Fundamentals program consists of 16-hours of distance learning which can be undertaken over a period of time with a short quiz at the end. Learners and tutors will have three months to complete the program.

The STEM students will gain a comprehensive overview of the data centre sector, the functional requirements of the data centre facilities, the key aspects of data centre infrastructure and the facility’s relationship to business strategy. On completion students will receive a CNet certificate as well as use of the official Data Centre Fundamentals Digital Badge which can be added, shared, embedded, and linked to personal profiles, CVs, websites and email signatures.

The Data Centre Industry is in the middle of a global skills shortage, a combination of an ageing workforce and not enough new recruits coming into the industry. Therefore now, more than ever, industry skills and knowledge are highly desirable and can offer a pathway into a career full of exciting opportunities.

CNet’s CEO, Andrew Stevens, says, “We are facing unprecedented times, with schools and colleges closed, CNet wanted to give back to support our local students and tutors at the West Suffolk College STEM Innovation Campus. We decided to offer this completely free of charge to inspire those young students during this challenging time for us all. The digital infrastructure industry is a critical industry, providing internet and digital capability that basically keeps the country running, with more people than ever working, learning and communicating remotely, it is more essential that ever that systems and digital communications must be resilient and running 24/7. This week we have been celebrating International Data Centre Day and CNet is keen to do everything possible to inspire the next generation to consider a career in the exciting and ever-growing data centre sector. The Data Centre Fundamentals is the perfect entry route, and by offering it free to the STEM students, we hope they will be inspired to consider learning even more about critical data centres.”

West Suffolk College’s Executive Director, Gary Jefferson, said, “Our outstanding teams have worked tirelessly to support our students through various online materials and forums, to ensure they are still able to develop their knowledge to ensure they achieve their qualifications. To be given this unique opportunity from CNet is a real benefit to our staff and students, to enable them to study additional skills that are in high demand globally. We are extremely grateful to CNet and are proud to be working in partnership with them.”