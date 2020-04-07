 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Reading College donate much needed PPE equipment to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Details
Hits: 220
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@Activate_Learn has reached out to a local #NHS trust to donate much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Reading College has sourced more than 3,600 items of PPE equipment from its Care Skills Suite and will be donating them to Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The Care Skills Suite, which was opened in February 2020, is used to train the next generation of nurses and health support workers and is currently unused due to the Government’s decision to close schools and colleges.

Activate Learning recognised there was essential equipment onsite at Reading College that could be put to good use by NHS staff.

Pete Reynolds, Director of Career Pathways for Academic and Professional Studies at Activate Learning, said: “Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust provide lots of industry placement opportunities for our students which are valuable to their training and future careers in the NHS.

“We are really pleased that we are able to give back to our wider healthcare community by providing all of this much needed equipment which I know will be put to good use at this time of crisis – we only wish we had more to give.

“Our students know and have worked alongside many of the people at Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust who are currently on the frontline, helping to treat those who have been affected by this global pandemic, and I know that they would have wanted us to donate these items too.

“I hope that these will now help to keep our valuable NHS staff safe and well so they can continue to do the outstanding job they’ve been doing.”

Items donated include specialist face masks, scrub and disposable aprons, disinfectant surface wipes, cleaning wipes, hand towels, couch rolls, hand wash, hand gel dispensers, finger oxygen monitors and examination gloves.

Pearly Thomas, Head of Clinical Education at Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said: “Thank you to Reading College, part of Activate Learning, for allowing us to use their PPE stock during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We were finding it difficult to get the supply of PPE in time for emergency clinical training aimed to upskill our staff and support their redeployment to various clinical areas.

“Due to large numbers being shifted to new areas, we need to provide training in multiple sessions every day of the week.

“Most of the PPE we received, will be used to protect clinical staff (nurses/AHPs etc.) during face-to-face clinical training in Bracknell, Reading and Slough community teams, Prospect Park Hospital and West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Advertisement

Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson

“It will also keep our trainers safe during clinical skills training that is essential to keep our patients safe. I have been given an inventory of the items and we will be happy to return it when the pandemic is over.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Outline content for Media, Broadcast and Production T Level under consultation
Sector News
@IFAteched welcome views on the draft outline content for the #TLevel
Scottish Universities battle against Covid-19 praised by Scottish Secretary
Sector News
@ScotSecofState Alister Jack commends the pioneering work of Scotlandâ
University of Northampton Nursing students sign up to support the NHS
Sector News
More than 200 nursing students have answered the governmentâ€™s call t
Wilberforce College pleased to send spare Science PPE to frontline NHS staff
Sector News
@WilberforceSFC pleased to send spare Science #PPE to frontline #NHS s
Government must not allow universities to fail during the coronavirus outbreak
Sector News
Universities must be given extra protection during the #Covid_19 pande
Sellafield's Rebecca sets daily science challenges for children
Sector News
Sellafield scientist, Rebecca Ballantyne, to set daily science challen
Imperial College transforms halls of residence into accommodation for NHS volunteers
Sector News
@ImperialCollege London has opened up its halls of residence at Wilson
CNet Training Focus on Data Centre Sustainability
Sector News
With sustainability being at the forefront of industry across the worl
CNet Training Gives Back to Students in East Anglia
Sector News
Global leader in technical education for the digital infrastructure in
Prospective students invited to Bishop Auckland College and South West Durham Training's â€˜virtualâ€™ open event
Sector News
A County Durham college and its engineering training centre are inviti
Code Nation to provide virtual training courses for furloughed staff and apprentices
Sector News
Code Nation has extended its business-led training courses via their v
St George's COVID-19 course for GPs launches with 15k+ healthcare professional learners
Sector News
@StGeorgesUni of Londonâ€™s #COVID_19 course for GPs launches today on

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4350)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page