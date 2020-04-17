Two project managers are putting their skills to use to help deliver protective kit to medics and carer

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Claire Riley and Eleanor Billson are volunteering at the Cumbria Scrub Hub.

More than 300 volunteers are sewing scrubs, kit bags, and scrub caps. More have volunteered to deliver these items to GP surgeries, carers, hospitals, clinics, and care homes.

The pair are using their project management experience to coordinate volunteers and deal with requests for help.

They have teamed up with another Cumbria scrub hub group and are dividing orders they receive so they can be fulfilled by sewers local to that are, reducing postage delays and ensuring efficient delivery.

They are also working with Atompack from Keswick who are pre-cutting the fabric free of charge for the group to allow the sewers to produce the scrubs more quickly.

Former NHS worker Emma Curwen volunteers with the hub and contacted Claire to ask for help.

She said:

The group has done amazing in such a short period of time, thanks to everyone for what has been done so far.

The group needs funding to support them to buy more material in order to keep producing these items. If you would like to donate then please go to Paypal.me.

If you think you can support this group please visit their Facebook page “Scrub Hub North and West Cumbria” or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you are a healthcare professional working on the front line who needs any of these items, visit their website to place an order.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq Sector News East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o