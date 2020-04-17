Newcastle College Responds to Calls for PPE

Newcastle College @NCLCollege has donated hundreds of pieces of Personal Protective Equipment #PPE to #NHS and local healthcare providers to support their fight against #Covid19.

The rising death toll in the UK has led to an urgent call for more resources, including additional PPE. In response to the crisis, leaders at the college gathered hundreds of PPE items from its training facilities for health and social care, rail and civil engineering, and automotive, including aprons, gloves, clinical wipes and face masks.

They have been donated to Newcastle based Allied Healthcare, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, as well as the RVI NHS hospital.

Lisa Hamilton-Murray, Assistant Principal at Newcastle College, said:

“We use a lot of PPE across our training facilities in order for students to train in realistic environments, but the college is currently closed and our students are now continuing their learning remotely.

“We became aware that these organisations were running low on PPE which is vital for them to carry out their valuable work. It was clear that our own PPE could be put to better use and donated to organisations on the front line of this fight. This is one small way in which we can contribute and we hope that this goes some way to helping them.”

As a result of the current pandemic, Newcastle College is currently closed to students, staff and visitors. Colleagues are working from home and teaching students remotely to ensure they can continue their education with as little disruption as possible.

