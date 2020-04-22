 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FE success at the inaugural Next Tourism Generation Student Awards Wales

Details
Hits: 265
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Tourism Society Cymru in partnership with @NTGWales project based at @CardiffMet held the first ever pan-Wales tourism student competition 

The Tourism Society Cymru in partnership with the Next Tourism Generation (NTG) project based at Cardiff Met held the first ever pan-Wales tourism student competition.

Students from colleges and universities across the country were invited to participate and inspiring applications were received from North and South Wales.

jenna

Industry experts were invited to judge the entries received as one of the main objectives of the competition was to engage industry with education.

Judges volunteered their time by sharing their wealth of professional experience and knowledge. Their comments to all students will be beneficial to them going forward in their career.

Winner of the Sustainable Tourism category, Jenna O’Brien from Coleg Menai said,

“This competition has given me the opportunity to express my passion and enthusiasm for the preservation of the environment, culture and language of my area, as well as helping me realise what area of sustainable tourism I would like to pursue.

"I would like to thank everyone who gave me this opportunity and experience, including my tutor Sharon, as she was a big help in completing the video.”

Jenna is currently studying a diploma in Travel and Tourism. Judges highlighted her delightful commitment to her local area, her maturity and professionalism.

Winner of the Industry Engagement category, Evan Davies from Pembrokeshire College emphasised that,

“This competition was a great opportunity to aid in my personal growth and further my career in hospitality. It is vital to develop and nurture careers in hospitality as learning a new trade can broadens horizons.”

Evan’s ambition is to further his career as a chef through his education and work placement in a leading hotel. Judges highlighted that Evan has a bright future ahead in the culinary world.

Evan Davies 2 1170x500

Bluestone National Park Resort sponsored both competition categories and will present a £100 amazon voucher to both winners. Marten Lewis, Head of Corporate Responsibility said, “We were very impressed with the high quality of the competition entries and congratulate Jenna for winning Sustainable Tourism and Evan for winning Industry Engagement. They both show exceptional knowledge, skills and aspirations which will be of great value to the future of Welsh tourism.”

The competition promoted the importance of tourism and hospitality in education in Wales.

Jacqui Jones from University of Wales Trinity Saint David stressed that,

“All education providers specialising in tourism are responsible for developing student’s professional industry skills as well as their academic learning. This can be achieved by working closely with the tourism industry both here in Wales and globally. We therefore welcome the introduction of the NTG Student Awards and sincerely hope that the competition becomes more recognised so more students will apply to gain industry recognition for their achievements. Going forward the awards will encourage the tourism sector to become more involved in collaborative projects.”

Advertisement

Helping to keep our young people safe online
Sector News
Net Aware is the @NSPCC and @O2â€™s co-created site With more young pe
Training Providers views need on T Level in Media, Broadcast and Production
Sector News
@IFAteched would welcome views from providers on draft outline content
Imperial to begin trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as London centreÂ 
Sector News
Imperial College London has joined an Oxford-led clinical trial as a k

Students that didn’t win but submitted excellent applications have been awarded highly commended certificates by the Tourism Society Cymru. Congratulations to Lauren Boyce from University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Amy May Evans from Gower College, who were highly commended.

The award ceremony that was due to take place on the 25th of March in Cardiff has been postponed to the new academic year. At the high-profile ceremony the overall competition winner will be announced and the achievements of the students who excelled will be celebrated.

NTG2020 banner FE News

You may also be interested in these articles:

Speedy turn-around for Llandarcy Academy of Sport into a Field Hospital
Sector News
Work to transform Llandarcy Academy of Sport (part of @NPTCGroup of Co
Helping to keep our young people safe online
Sector News
Net Aware is the @NSPCC and @O2’s co-created site With more young pe
Training Providers views need on T Level in Media, Broadcast and Production
Sector News
@IFAteched would welcome views from providers on draft outline content
Imperial to begin trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as London centre 
Sector News
Imperial College London has joined an Oxford-led clinical trial as a k
Oxbridge Bursary Fund Extended To £60,000 After Phenomenal Demand
Sector News
Only a month after Oxbridge launched their £35,000 bursary, high dema
Cadent ranked fifth in the country as apprenticeships pass with distinction
Sector News
93% of @CadentGasLtd #apprentices complete their courses, earning a pa
SERC’s Driving to Success Set to Continue
Sector News
@S_ERC is delighted to have been awarded a funding to continue deliver
Half a million vulnerable children are not attending school
Sector News
Following the news that almost half a million vulnerable children (who
FutureLearn Schools to give students aged 13-18 free access to online courses
Sector News
@FutureLearn for Schools will be available for free from May until Sep
Schools reopening conditions
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/21/schools-reopening-conditions/S
Government launches #LetsTalkLoneliness plan to support wellbeing during coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
The Government has launched a major effort to tackle loneliness and so
Imperial's Global Online MBA ranks 1st in UK in QS rankings
Sector News
@ImperialCollege’s Global Online MBA has been named @TopMBA in the U

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Speedy turn-around for Llandarcy Academy of Sport into a Field Hospital 1 hour 31 minutes ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Adapt and future-proof your apprenticeship delivery 2 hours 22 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 2 hours

Adapt and future-proof your apprenticeship delivery

Overview COVID-19 may be putting a strain on the apprenticeship and training sector but it has also given us a glimpse into the future online world...

  • Tuesday, 12 May 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4460)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page