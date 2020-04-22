 
South Eastern Regional College Cited for Best Practice in Project Based Learning, Enterprise and Entrepreneurship

Pictured earlier this year at SERC’s Project Based Learning Enterprise Finals are (l-r) guest judge Stephen Addy, Head of Regulatory Services, Ards and North Down Borough Council with Level 3 Health and Social care students Alexis Rooney, Nicola Hanna, Mia Angell, Conan Lennon, Catherine Hickey and Aislinn Armstrong from the Downpatrick Campus who scooped the environment award for their enterprise Golden Memories activity group for older people.

@S_ERC have cited for best practice in Project Based Learning #PBL, #Enterprise and #Entrepreneurship in a report commissioned by the @ukEdge Foundation.

Edge Foundation is an independent education charity working to transform young people’s experience of learning, so everyone can fulfil their potential and thrive.

Best Practice 2 FE

Dr Michael Malone, Director of Curriculum & Information Services at SERC said,

“We are delighted to be cited in this major report which looks at further education throughout the UK and the challenges facing the sector.

“The introduction of PBL across the College, for several years now, has been a major catalyst for change in how education is received and perceived at SERC. The PBL model provides a context for learners to work on multidisciplinary, collaborative, industry facing projects, helping them build the skills, habits, and knowledge to succeed in the workplace.

"Our Enterprise fortnight kickstarts that process for all students each September and has become a tradition at the College, providing an enjoyable way for students to embrace College life and network with other students. Learners are encouraged to develop the aptitude and confidence to tackle real-world challenges, issues, and entrepreneurship. Through PBL they are thinking outside the box, problem solving, inventing, and reinventing and the results show their hard work.

He concluded, “Every year I am left amazed at the high standard of innovative ideas from our students which have been developed and turned into ongoing enterprises. This way of teaching and learning has set the bar and gives our students the edge when they progress to employment, further study or set up their own businesses.”

 

