5,000 apprentices – and counting!

@AccessTraining is pleased to announce the enrolment of its 5,000th apprentice. As the country continues to face the Covid-19 crisis, it’s entirely fitting that this landmark placement is in the health care sector.

The learner in question is Menuka Basnet, Health Care Assistant for Nottingham Universities Hospitals NHS Trust. Menuka follows a long line of health care professionals whose enrolment on a Level 3 Health Care Apprenticeship has acted as the springboard into becoming a nurse. 

Corrina Hembury, Managing Director at Access Training, comments on why this particular apprenticeship programme plays such a pivotal role in our society, 

“Access Training has partnered with Nottingham Universities Hospitals NHS Trust and others in the health care sector for well over a decade. 

“Our Health Care learners are currently operating in a number of environments, from hospitals and care homes to day centres for children and young adults with specific medical needs.

“At the heart of their training is compassion. With so many patients currently separated from their families, it’s a quality that has never been more important.

“I’d like to congratulate Menuka on joining as our 5,000th apprentice. We’ve all witnessed the work of this most caring of professions over recent weeks, and I’ve no doubt others will be compelled to join her number.”

Menuka adds, 

“The NHS is undoubtedly a vital part of our DNA. You can see this in the public’s willingness to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives, the weekly clap for NHS and key workers, and in the incredible fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore for NHS charities.

It’s given me an even greater determination to train to be a nurse. My Access apprenticeship is only the start of this incredible journey!”

