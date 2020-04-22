 
Imperial's Global Online MBA ranks 1st in UK in QS rankings

@ImperialCollege’s Global Online MBA has been named @TopMBA in the UK for online learning for the third year in a row.

The programme was also ranked second in the world in the 2020 QS Online MBA rankings, published today.

The annual QS Online MBA rankings score programmes based on four key criteria vital to providing students with a high-quality educational experience and return on their investment: faculty and teaching, class profile, employability, and class experience.

The Imperial Global Online MBA scored particularly highly for the quality of its faculty and teaching, and the employability of its students – being placed second in the world for both.

Professor Francisco Veloso, Dean of the Business School, said:

“At a time when every business and university is realising the vital importance of moving online and the number of schools offering such programmes is growing, today's news is proof that Imperial College Business School, with its award-winning Edtech Lab, is already at the front – and has been for some time.”

“I chose Imperial College Business School over other business schools that I was admitted to because Imperial is one of the world’s leaders in science and technology." Supatra LeeGlobal Online MBA student

Today’s ranking reflects the time and effort Imperial has put into developing and enhancing its Global Online MBA, building academic expertise in an online environment, and closely aligning its teaching with the skills global business wants. Its continued place as first in the UK further solidifies its reputation as a leader in technology-based business education.

Supatra Lee, a student on the Global Online MBA, said:

“I chose Imperial College Business School over other business schools that I was admitted to because Imperial is one of the world’s leaders in science and technology. Its vision to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship is aligned with my personal goals and aspiration to become a leader in tech. In addition to that, having a reputable MBA from a world-class, top-ranked university like Imperial will allow me to be competitively positioned for the future and respond to my company and nation’s needs with confidence.”

 

Helping to keep our young people safe online
Sector News
Net Aware is the @NSPCC and @O2â€™s co-created site With more young pe
Training Providers views need on T Level in Media, Broadcast and Production
Sector News
@IFAteched would welcome views from providers on draft outline content
Imperial to begin trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as London centreÂ 
Sector News
Imperial College London has joined an Oxford-led clinical trial as a k

