Oxbridge Bursary Fund Extended To £60,000 After Phenomenal Demand

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Only a month after Oxbridge launched their £35,000 bursary, high demand has seen the Birmingham based distance learning provider dig deep and increase the funding to £60,000.

Students across the country have already benefited from Oxbridge’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with many opting to:

Increase their functional skills to assist with re-employment

Gain qualifications to help others with their mental health

Use this time to build the skills to start their own business

London, Birmingham, Newcastle Upon Tyne and Bristol are just some of the enrolment hotspots, supporting Oxbridge’s ethos of any room, anywhere being a class room. Pyjamas are optional!

“It’s our responsibility and attitude as a college to help people change their lives for the better. We hope this funding continues to help those in need attain the qualifications for re-employment, taking the opportunity for a career change or personal development. When you commit to learning, education will always propel you forwards in the world,” said Oxbridge founder, Matt Jones.

“We’re overwhelmed with the uptake from our bursary and are proud to support those committed to learning in any way we can. Our team haven’t stopped delivering exceptional support for our students, even in these unprecedented times, truly showing that learning is without limits” concluded Matt.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Net Aware is the @NSPCC and @O2â€™s co-created site With more young pe Sector News @IFAteched would welcome views from providers on draft outline content Sector News Imperial College London has joined an Oxford-led clinical trial as a k