SERC’s Driving to Success Set to Continue

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@S_ERC is delighted to have been awarded a funding to continue delivery of the highly successful Driving to Success project for 2020-2021. The project, delivered by SERC in conjunction with the Downpatrick Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership is funded by the Department for Communities,

Tatiana Seed, Project Officer, Driving to Success project said, “This project aims to engage local people from the Neighbourhood Renewal Area in Downpatrick who are unemployed and support them to achieve vocational qualifications , as well as equipping them with practical and employability skills.

She added, “Participants are provided with free driving lessons and an opportunity to take their driving theory and practical test to obtain a full car driving licence. As you can imagine, this provides a real boost to everyone’s confidence.

“Participants also have access to tailored career guidance throughout the programme to help them with continuing their education at SERC or finding employment. This very successful programme greatly improves employment and education opportunities, supports people to make a difference for themselves, and helps to make communities stronger.”

Downpatrick man, Connor Beament, who successfully completed the programme this year, spoke at the recent certificate presentation event. He said, “Before Driving to Success I was unemployed. I have now secured employment locally in Dakota Bobs as a waiter and am in training to be a supervisor. I am also thinking about returning to the College to do an IT course. There is a lot of support available to get you back into education or apply for jobs. I would encourage anyone in the area to think about the Driving to Success programme. Passing my driving test has given me a real boost too.”

SERC has been successfully delivering The Driving to Success project for 8 years. Since 2012 over 240 project participants availed of the opportunities provided by the programme, and many have sustained employment or continued education at SERC. Many students admitted that participation on the programme has helped them to build their confidence, to boost their self-esteem and motivation alongside the new relevant and practical skills.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Net Aware is the @NSPCC and @O2â€™s co-created site With more young pe Sector News @IFAteched would welcome views from providers on draft outline content Sector News Imperial College London has joined an Oxford-led clinical trial as a k