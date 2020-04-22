Cadent ranked fifth in the country as apprenticeships pass with distinction

Gas distributor Cadent has been ranked as one of England’s most successful providers of apprenticeships, according to new Government figures.

The National Achievement Rate Tables found that Cadent had some of the best pass rates in the country for its apprenticeship schemes.

Statistics from 2018-19 revealed that 92.8% of Cadent apprentices completed their apprenticeships, earning a pass or a distinction, compared with a national average achievement rate of 64.7%.

The company, which is currently recruiting for its next cohort of apprentices, was ranked fifth out of more than 700 comparable organisations that, like Cadent, offer all apprenticeship types and to all age groups.

Claire Noble, Cadent’s Head of Talent and Development, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled. This is a tribute to the quality of our apprenticeship programmes and the hard work of everyone involved, from the apprentices themselves to their trainers and managers.

“The success of our apprenticeships comes down to a thorough recruitment process, an engaging training programme, and solid relationships between the apprentices and their managers and coaches.

“We have high expectations of our apprentices right from the start. Maintaining their commitment throughout programme takes a lot of work so this is real feather in our cap.”

Emergency Response apprentice Elliott Heaton commented: “I have never been in an environment which encourages learning and development like Cadent, whether it's on the job with mentors getting hands on and leading work, or being in the training centre with high quality teachers and the best facilities.”

The figures follow a glowing Ofsted report which praised Cadent for its ‘high-quality and well-planned apprenticeship programme’ with ‘exceptional’ training facilities.

Inspectors found Cadent apprentices were ‘highly motivated, enthusiastic and enjoy their training’ and went on to become highly effective in their jobs.

Cadent was deemed, at the monitoring visit last July, to have made ‘significant progress’ – the highest rating - both in ensuring that all the requirements had been met for successful apprenticeship provision and that apprentices benefited from high quality training.

Cadent is currently recruiting for apprentices to start in September 2020.

