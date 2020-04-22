 
Speedy turn-around for Llandarcy Academy of Sport into a Field Hospital

Work to transform Llandarcy Academy of Sport (part of @NPTCGroup of Colleges) into a fully equipped, #NHS 340-bed field hospital has been completed in just over three weeks and has been handed over to Swansea Bay University Health Board.

The Llandarcy Field Hospital, just off Junction 42 of the M4, will provide much needed extra beds for the NHS in addition to those created in Morriston, Singleton and Neath Port Talbot hospitals, as outpatient and other clinical sites are quickly redesigned to meet the challenges of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The rapid transformation, which saw round-the-clock working, including over the Easter Bank Holiday period, was a joint effort between the Swansea Bay University Health Board, Neath Port Talbot Council’s design and architectural team, Port Talbot based contractor Andrew Scott Ltd and NPTC Group of Colleges, which owns and runs the facility.

Llandarcy Academy of Sport is normally used by thousands of students and keep fit enthusiasts along with the Ospreys and community groups, who use the state-of-the-art facilities for training. Full use of the facility will once again return at the end of the COVID-19 crisis when the facility will be out-stripped, deep cleaned and returned to the College as a fully functioning sports facility.

Mark Dacey, CEO and Principal of NPTC Group of Colleges said:

“I am amazed at the amount of work that has gone into transforming our College and training facilities into a field hospital in just a matter of weeks. I know our staff have been working closely with Andrew Scott, Neath Port Talbot Council and Swansea Bay University Health Board to ensure work is completed in time to provide temporary beds for residents living in the communities we serve. I can’t thank them enough for helping get this project get off the ground.”

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Rob Jones, said:

“At the end of March, the sports academy building, known as ‘The Barn’, was a sports hall and a 3G indoor arena. Today it is a fully functioning field hospital.

“This is partnership working at its best and we are all proud to have done our bit to deliver extra beds for the NHS to support them in their efforts to save lives.

“I would like to thank all who have been involved. Staff from the council’s design and architecture team and local construction company Andrew Scott Ltd. have pulled together and worked tirelessly to plan and deliver this facility in less than a month.”

The Llandarcy Field Hospital was handed over to Swansea Bay University Health Board on Monday 20 April. It has been fitted out with a new wood vinyl covered flooring system, partitioned wards and a whole new heating, plumbing and electrical system which can support the care of patients by the NHS. The building also includes welfare and catering facilities and staff quarters.

Tracy Myhill, Chief Executive, Swansea Bay University Health Board said:

“This is a phenomenal amount of work carried out within an extremely tight timescale. It is an unprecedented achievement, and one which all parties involved should be extremely proud of. We would like to thank Neath Port Talbot Council, the contractors, Andrew Scott Ltd, and NPTC Group of Colleges who own the building.”

Neath Port Talbot Council designed, managed and oversaw construction work, enabling Swansea Bay University Health Board staff to concentrate on planning the expansion of its services, staffing, and dealing with other pressing COVID-19 health issues.

The Council worked with the Health Board and NPTC Group of Colleges to ensure everything was in place on time. The College also donated face masks it received from colleagues at its partner institution in Chongqing-China.

The project is part of a wider joint effort between Neath Port Talbot and Swansea Councils, Swansea Bay University Health Board and other partners across the Swansea Bay region to provide more than 1,000 additional hospital beds to support the NHS response to the Coronavirus emergency.

