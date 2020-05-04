 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

OFQUAL’S COVID-19 GCSE AND A-LEVEL GRADING CONSULTATION PROCESS IS DEEPLY FLAWED, WARNS BLAM UK

Details
Hits: 646
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In late March, the Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson announced that the 2020 summer exam series for GCSE and A-Levels in England would be cancelled to help fight the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shortly after this, Ofqual - the UK regulatory body for exams and qualifications - launched a two-week-long online public consultation to consider the impact exceptional measures would have on particular groups.

As an educational organisation that advocates on behalf of students, it was important for us to respond to the online consultation, alongside other groups and hopefully parents and students acting as concerned individuals.

However, from the start, it became clear that the consultation process was flawed as large parts of the consultation documents and forms were incomprehensible. And as a small organisation, albeit comprised of legal experts and researchers with a range of diverse professional skills, even we found the whole process most onerous.

If we experienced the process this way, the question to ask is how would ordinary people with little recourse to expert assistance, be able to effectively and accurately raise their legitimate concerns?

We consider the consultation to be woefully inadequate and are deeply concerned about what measures will be implemented by Ofqual in the wake of the results.

To summarise some of the issues we encountered and which should be placed in the public domain:

  • The length of the documents were too long and written in such a way as to be completely inaccessible to lay readers;
  • As a not-for-profit that advocates for ethnic minority students, we were deeply concerned that the ‘Equality Impact Assessment’ (EIA) failed to source recent literature on the effects, for instance, of unconscious bias in teacher grades. We provided Ofqual with alternative research literature that should have been reviewed and added to the EIA;
  • The answers asked for in the online response did not match the questions posed in the consultation documents;
  • The main consultation document ‘Exceptional arrangements for exam grading and assessment in 2020’ did not make clear that the online form would use a slider scale (e.g. strongly agree to strongly disagree)

‘We strongly believe that Ofqual, via the Department for Education’s decision to cancel exams, has failed to properly conduct a consultation that is truly inclusive of everyone’,

concludes BLAM education advocate Jessica Perera. 

'The people who will be most affected by this will be the young. But particularly marginalised groups, like Black, Asian and minority ethnic students from working-class backgrounds, may not have been able to fully engage with the process and this was foreseeable on Ofqual’s part'

says founder of BLAM Ife Thompson.

BLAM UK is an educational and advocacy not-for-profit

Advertisement

FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
Ufi Partnership Programme With Association Of Colleges
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry o
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr

You may also be interested in these articles:

High Value Courses Premium: Additional funding to encourage and support delivery of level 3 courses that enable a more productive economy
Sector News
Qualifications attracting high value courses premium - 16 to 19 fundin
FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
CITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON COLLEGE A-LEVEL TUTORS HIT BACK AT REPORT
Sector News
@WolvColl Tutors have hit back at a report which states that a quarter
NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCATORS RESTART POST-LOCKDOWN OPERATIONS
Sector News
@BUREAUVERITAS LAUNCHES NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCA
Access Creative College brings together students and industry creatives to offer Virtual Festival
Sector News
Over the last month, @Access_Creative College (ACC) has brought togeth
‘Rethinking Education’ – Exploring the impact of today’s current climate on the education sector
Sector News
@Adobe has launched a brand new webinar series - ‘Rethinking Educati
Ufi Partnership Programme With Association Of Colleges
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry o
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr
Gower College Swansea donates supplies to local food banks
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa has helped to boost #FoodBank stocks by donating unus
LSBF in Singapore recognised as a training provider for the national government
Sector News
London School of Business and Finance (@LSBF) in Singapore has been of
Poetry in Motion for South Eastern Regional College lecturer
Sector News
An ‘A’ Level lecturer from @S_ERC, is set to have her debut poetry
YOUNG PEOPLE BELIEVE CANCELLATION OF A LEVELS WILL DAMAGE THEIR CHANCES OF GETTING INTO THEIR FIRST-CHOICE UNIVERSITY
Sector News
Almost half (48%) of university applicants think that the coronavirus

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Fika
Fika has published a new article: FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS 6 hours 27 minutes ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Emerging good practice in the operational implementation of prevent & the statutory duty 9 hours 27 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 9 hours

Emerging good practice in the operational implementation...

Overview This webinar will focus on emerging good practice in the operational implementation of the Prevent Duty, with specific reference to the...

  • Thursday, 04 June 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4501)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page