£25,000 training grant gives learners online boost

Regional training specialist @PHXTraining awarded a @UfiTrust grant to provide more training courses online during the #coronavirus lockdown 

PHX Training, which has centres in Blackpool, Preston, Morecambe, Barrow, Carlisle and Workington, has been awarded £25,000 by Ufi VocTech Trust, a charitable trust specialising in the adoption of digital tools for vocational learning.

The grant will launch PHX Training’s Transform Project, which will allow more of its staff to deliver training courses remotely, meaning that learners can continue to study throughout the lockdown.

Briony Fawcett, Managing Director of PHX Training, said: “Like every business in the country, we are adapting quickly to new ways of working during the lockdown. Fortunately, this grant allows us to run our training courses online and help people learn new vocational skills so they can find work.

“Running these training courses online not just allows people to learn from home, but it also allows people who live in more remote areas of the county to keep in touch with learning. At the same time, the flexibility of online learning allows people to study around home schooling or childcare – at a time that is easiest for them.

“Helping people to reskill and find new jobs is so important right now – whether it is to create more key workers or to support people who have been made redundant by the pandemic – and PHX Training is continuing to support our community as much as possible.”

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO of Ufi VocTech Trust said: “Ufi supports the development of digital technologies that help us all obtain the vocational skills we need to get more out of our working lives and Covid-19 has brought with it new challenges meaning this work has never been more important.

“We are delighted that PHX Training are able to continue their work in educating and upskilling people at this time of need and ensuring that access to learning happens in rural communities.”

PHX Training delivers government-backed initiatives, adult skills, NEET (not in education, employment or training), employability contracts, apprenticeships and work-based learning programmes.

The company specialises in apprenticeship qualifications in business administration skills, offering learners skills for roles such as office executive, office supervisor, membership administrator and personal administrator. Apprenticeships delivered by PHX also include team leading, customer service, hospitality, management and warehousing across the North West.

The PHX team of qualified trainers also offers a diverse range of resources including offline, online and face-to-face services at six training centres in Barrow, Carlisle, Workington, Morecambe, Preston and Blackpool. 

