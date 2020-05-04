LSBF in Singapore recognised as a training provider for the national government

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

London School of Business and Finance (@LSBF) in Singapore has been officially recognised as a training provider for Singapore’s national government.

The Executive Development & Online (EDO) division at LSBF will now provide courses for training purposes under ‘VITAL’, the shared services arm of the Singapore government. VITAL aggregates common corporate services within the public sector to improve efficiency and enhance service quality under the Ministry of Finance.

LSBF EDO has been delivering training to government agencies since 2014, including Singapore Police Force (Ministry of Home Affairs) and National Arts Council (Ministry of Community, Culture & Youth). LSBF will now publish its courses on the ‘Learning Hub’ where more than 40,000 public servants will be able to browse and register for selected courses.

Jason Phua, Head of Executive Development at LSBF, said:

“We are extremely proud to have been given this opportunity. To be approved by VITAL, an education provider must demonstrate a good track record of conducting training for government agencies for at least five years.

“This is a testament to our commitment and efforts to delivering quality executive training. Singapore public service agencies are committed to the continuous development of their people and we are excited to be part of this.”

LSBF EDO portfolio of courses ranges from business and accountancy to management and logistics. The approval from VITAL, which administers the learning management system for the online platform providing training in finance, human resources and procurement, means that the institution is now recognised as a trusted and quality training provider.

LSBF is now listed as a training provider in the ‘Human Resource Management System Learning Hub’, a government-wide system owned by the Public Service Division, Prime Minister’s Office.

Rathakrishnan Govind, Global CEO of LSBF, said: “With LSBF Singapore getting prepared to enter the full government-funded space within 2020, this acceptance into VITAL is a significant step closer to achieving greater success.”

About London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) in Singapore

As the recipient of the Excellence in Curriculum and Assessment award at the EducationInvestor Asia Awards 2018, LSBF in Singapore provides a focussed, industry-based education to over 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 20 countries.

Being a global institution, our focus is on providing a great student learning experience – in and out of the classroom. With the support of LSBF in the UK and the Royal Patron, His Royal Highness Prince Michael of Kent GCVO, we equip our students with the requisite knowledge and skills through 6 unique learning entities – School of Professional Education, School of Business, School of Hospitality, School of English, Chinese Business Department as well as Executive Development Unit.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t Sector News Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry o Sector News Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr

In 2016, LSBF in Singapore was ranked as the Best Private School in Accountancy and the Best Private School in Hospitality & Tourism in Singapore, and has been awarded with the Platinum Approved Learning Partner Status by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). With two campuses in the heart of Singapore’s dynamic Central Business District, we are well-positioned to present our students to great quality education and skills necessary to succeed in a career.