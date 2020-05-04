 
‘Rethinking Education’ – Exploring the impact of today’s current climate on the education sector

@Adobe has launched a brand new webinar series - ‘Rethinking Education’ – to explore the impact of today’s current climate on the education sector.

The first episode is available now and features Author and Learning Futurist David Price, OBE, who explores the impact of COVID-19 on schools education and how schools might be able to shift to better prepare students for the future.

Created to inspire teachers and leaders about the value of creativity and why digital skills are critical for the next generation, viewers of each webinar have access to a bespoke CPD exercise and ‘Get Started’ Adobe Spark teaching resource, aimed at starting them on their digital journey.

Hosted by Dominic Traynor, Education Evangelist, the sessions feature high-profile key education thought leaders about the importance of creativity, and what education leaders can do to help bring creative practices into their teaching.   

Upcoming episodes include:

FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
Ufi Partnership Programme With Association Of Colleges
Sector News
Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry o
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr

  1. Andria Zafirakou, MBE – Teacher and Founder of Artists in Residence (live w/c 4 May)
  2. Oliver Caviglioli – Information Designer (live w/c 11 May) 

