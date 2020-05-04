 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Ufi Partnership Programme With Association Of Colleges

Details
Hits: 224
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Association of Colleges (AoC) will receive funding from Ufi to carry out research into colleges’ current capacity to enable high quality distance learning. 

Findings from the research will be used to create a series of articles which provide solutions and share successes to the biggest challenges faced when implementing and delivering digital teaching, learning and assessment.  

Ufi will be working with a number of organisations over the next few months with targeted funding to support projects in range of communities with interests in vocational and learning technologies.

Ufi’s Partnership Programme is one of a number of strategies put into action by Ufi as a specific response to the unprecedented impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the vocational training and learning sector.

Other Ufi activities have included the introduction of a specific funding call for vocational learning and training organisations and a dedicated ‘VocTech How To’ webinar series which aims to support organisations looking to take their business and delivery online.

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, chief executive of Ufi VocTech Trust said:

UfI VocTech Trust are supporting AoC to ensure colleges are supported to collectively overcome challenges to delivering online provision at scale. 

Ufi is very pleased to be able to support the AOC and its delivery of this invaluable piece of work. The findings of this research and the insight it will provide will be crucial in developing understanding of colleges’ current capacity to enable high quality distance learning. 

As a charity with a mission to support the development and implementation of technology that can support vocational learning and training, we know that the sector is facing enormous challenges. We are working with AoC to support the sector in a way that wil help with the immediate challenge and also strengthen colleges for the future.

Ufi’s Partnership programme, through which AOC is being supported, is one of a number of specific strategies that Ufi VocTech Trust has implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the vocational learning and training sector. 

We are proud that through the projects that will be delivered, Ufi will be supporting learning opportunities for millions of people across the country.

David Corke, AoC's Director of Education and Skills Policy said:

We will be entirely collaborative and draw on our trusted sector and agency relationships, working with vendors and leading EdTech colleges to help ensure that everyone can access learning and training provision during these uncertain and unprecedented times.

Advertisement

FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
â€˜Rethinking Educationâ€™ â€“ Exploring the impact of todayâ€™s current climate on the education sector
Sector News
@Adobe has launched a brand new webinar series - â€˜Rethinking Educati
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr

Colleges have had to move at a rapid pace to deliver digital teaching, learning and assessment in a completely new way. Now is the time to think long-term and we thank Ufi for providing us with the opportunity to work on a much-needed strategy for the future. For businesses to get the skilled people they need, allow those in training already to stay motivated and begin to think about re-structuring, innovation and new technology for post-16 education.

Kate Atha, Head of Communications for Ufi VocTech Trust

You may also be interested in these articles:

High Value Courses Premium: Additional funding to encourage and support delivery of level 3 courses that enable a more productive economy
Sector News
Qualifications attracting high value courses premium - 16 to 19 fundin
FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS
Sector News
@TheFikaApp rolls out positive-psychology-led sector support package t
CITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON COLLEGE A-LEVEL TUTORS HIT BACK AT REPORT
Sector News
@WolvColl Tutors have hit back at a report which states that a quarter
NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCATORS RESTART POST-LOCKDOWN OPERATIONS
Sector News
@BUREAUVERITAS LAUNCHES NEW ‘RETURN TO WORK’ SERVICE TO HELP EDUCA
Access Creative College brings together students and industry creatives to offer Virtual Festival
Sector News
Over the last month, @Access_Creative College (ACC) has brought togeth
‘Rethinking Education’ – Exploring the impact of today’s current climate on the education sector
Sector News
@Adobe has launched a brand new webinar series - ‘Rethinking Educati
Coleg yn rhoi nwyddau i fanciau bwyd lleol
Sector News
Mae Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi helpu rhoi hwb i stociau banciau bwyd dr
Gower College Swansea donates supplies to local food banks
Sector News
@GowerCollegeSwa has helped to boost #FoodBank stocks by donating unus
LSBF in Singapore recognised as a training provider for the national government
Sector News
London School of Business and Finance (@LSBF) in Singapore has been of
Poetry in Motion for South Eastern Regional College lecturer
Sector News
An ‘A’ Level lecturer from @S_ERC, is set to have her debut poetry
Petitions Committee to undertake investigations on the impact of COVID-19 on students as part of ongoing Coronavirus inquiry
Sector News
On Thursday 7 May, the Petitions Committee is holding two formal oral
YOUNG PEOPLE BELIEVE CANCELLATION OF A LEVELS WILL DAMAGE THEIR CHANCES OF GETTING INTO THEIR FIRST-CHOICE UNIVERSITY
Sector News
Almost half (48%) of university applicants think that the coronavirus

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Fika
Fika has published a new article: FIKA OFFERS FREE COVID-19 PSYCHOLOGICAL SUPPORT PACKAGE TO ALL UK HIGHER AND FURTHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS 6 hours 29 minutes ago
Jo Moriani - updated event, Emerging good practice in the operational implementation of prevent & the statutory duty 9 hours 29 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 9 hours

Emerging good practice in the operational implementation...

Overview This webinar will focus on emerging good practice in the operational implementation of the Prevent Duty, with specific reference to the...

  • Thursday, 04 June 2020 10:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4501)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page