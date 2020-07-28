Genius School launch Young Entrepreneur Academy via digital education platform GeniusU

14-year-old wins a place on @RogerHamilton's prestigious @GeniusUsocial's Young Entrepreneur Academy with Prize-Winning Social Enterprise Tackling Climate Change
On a mission against climate change, Mehul Kumut established a non-profit organisation at the age of 14, after being concerned at seeing the lakes run dry every other year. He established a recycling business creating products out of wastepaper and planting trees with the proceeds.
Promoted through social media, he now has a team of 20, and is working on his next project involving hydroponic farming. Thanks to his incredible initiative, Mehul has won a place on the prestigious Young Entrepreneur Academy, a 4-week e-learning summer camp that teaches students entrepreneurial and leadership skills.
Mehul’s story:
“I’ve always enjoyed the monsoon season. Being born in the city of lakes, watching the sight of the water is always exciting, but it was disheartening to see the lakes go dry every other year and I wanted to do something about it. I made it my mission to spread awareness about climate change, increase green cover and bring my community together. I developed the idea of ‘Kritaash’ which literally translates to ‘Hope for a better future’.
"Joined by two friends, we first realised we needed investment. We started off by giving a 200 rupees membership card to our mates who were interested in joining the organisation. Our presentations in schools [Mehul attends the Study Senior Secondary School, Badi, Udaipur, Rajasthan] and the marketing on Instagram attracted more members. Once we had a team, we started collecting wastepaper, recycled it into paper bags, and also made printed bookmarks to maximise profits. As we publicised through our Instagram page, school presentations and word of mouth, we started getting orders for birthday party invitation cards and personalised bags. Being a non-profit, the proceeds were used to plant more trees in the city.
"I heard about the Young Entrepreneurs Programme through Facebook. When I found out I’d won, I was taken aback by the news. I’m thrilled at this opportunity to be mentored by some of the world’s leading entrepreneurs.”
World renowned futurist, New York Times bestselling author and social entrepreneur Roger James Hamilton is the founder and CEO of Genius School.
Roger will be taking the Monday mentor sessions personally, inspiring the children to become entrepreneurial and business minded themselves. He says:
“With students from over 30 countries joining us, it's a truly global program to grow the changemakers of the next generation. Plus, we have $10,000 in funding for the best plans at the end of the four weeks.”
Advertisement
Running for 4 weeks from 20th July - 14th August 2020, the Young Entrepreneur Academy is offered from Genius School via their digital education platform GeniusU.
Genius school is a child centred approach to education, creating self-aware lifelong learners and effective future leaders
About GeniusU: GeniusU is an edtech platform that delivers a full entrepreneur education system to school age children and adults. Genius Group is the umbrella company for Entrepreneurs Institute, Influex, Passion Test, SuperCamp and Genius School. Genius Group is launching Genius School in September 2021 and is looking to be a pioneer in the education revolution. The programme has already proven to be in high demand, with over 1.2 million students across 265 cities. The Genius Group curriculum includes both a core curriculum and accredited curriculum, ranging from school camps and programmes through to entrepreneur accelerators, events and online courses. Courses and content are charged for in a variety of ways, from company sponsored camps for primary and secondary school students through to company funded courses, training, retreats and accelerators from start-ups to large corporations.