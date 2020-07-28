 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Tell us your lockdown stories, says career group

Details
Hits: 350
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
International author, Philippa Holloway

Young people across Lancashire are being challenged to use their experiences of lockdown to spark a career in creative writing.

@LancsFutureU, which works to increase career and Higher Education aspirations for young people in the county, has launched ‘The Lockdown Diaries’, a writing competition for 14-19 year olds to create a range of short stories, poems or journal entries inspired by the pandemic and resulting lockdown.

The challenge is designed to make young people think about future careers in creative writing, from becoming an author all the way through to game script writers, copywriters and even English teachers.

Young people are being encouraged to write either a fiction or non-fiction piece, with the top 10 submissions to be published in a special anthology and the overall winner claiming a free Amazon Kindle to continue their love of reading.

Entries must be no longer than 500 words, and can be submitted either on the Future U website or via pupils’ schools. All entries should be submitted before the deadline of Saturday 15 August.

All entries will be judged by international author Philippa Holloway. Philippa has had her short stories and travel writing published across the world, in addition to teaching English Literature and Creative Writing at Edge Hill University.

Philippa said:

“The pandemic lockdown has affected everyone in so many different ways, and I believe it is vital that we take time to think about, and process, its impact. Writing about the situation can help us understand it, and ourselves, more clearly.

“I can't wait to read stories by the young people of Lancashire and to hear what it means to them.”

Dr Emma Deeks, Senior Coordinator at Future U, added:

“We know that for many young people, having to stay home and miss out on normal life like school and seeing friends has been difficult, but it has also provided an opportunity to experience different things and have more time to spend thinking and creating.

“We wanted to design a project that allowed young people to express this creativity and potentially inspire them to pursue a career within the creative industries.”

Since launching in 2017, Future U has held more than 800 events and activities to support over 16,000 young people to think about applying for university. The programme works alongside the county’s four universities and 10 colleges throughout Lancashire and has continued to deliver activities online during the lockdown.

Advertisement

Welsh Education Minister proposes 3.1% overall pay award for teachers
Sector News
Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, July 29) set
BrightSign Helps C&G Partners Revitalize and Unify On-campus Communications at Rockefeller University
Sector News
BrightSign, LLCÂ®, the global market leader in digital signage media p
New Foundation fundraising to give disadvantaged Black British students a boost into top universities
Sector News
@CowrieSF is a new foundation aiming to raise Â£500,000 to provide sch

In addition to promoting the benefits of university to prospective students, the programme also supports young people to understand student finance, living away from home and raising career ambitions to develop the next set of skilled workers for the county.

Future U is part of the national Uni Connect Programme, funded by the Office for Students, and continues to support school pupils across Lancashire to encourage more young people to think about higher education and future careers. The project involves institutions and organisations across the county including the University of Central Lancashire, Lancaster University, Edge Hill University and the University of Cumbria.

Lancashire’s Future U works with a network of schools, in addition to colleges, higher education providers and local agencies to create tailored activities to meet the needs of students for now and the future.

Its list of partners includes: Blackburn College, Blackpool Sixth Form College, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Burnley College, Edge Hill University, Inspira, Kendal College, Lancaster University, Myerscough College, Nelson and Colne College, Preston’s College, STEMFirst, Runshaw College, The Lancashire Colleges, University of Central Lancashire, University of Cumbria, West Lancashire College.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Letter from Gillian Keegan to MPs and Peers in England about the launch of T Levels in September
Sector News
@GillianKeegan Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticesh
Welsh Education Minister proposes 3.1% overall pay award for teachers
Sector News
Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Wednesday, July 29) set
BrightSign Helps C&G Partners Revitalize and Unify On-campus Communications at Rockefeller University
Sector News
BrightSign, LLC®, the global market leader in digital signage media p
New Foundation fundraising to give disadvantaged Black British students a boost into top universities
Sector News
@CowrieSF is a new foundation aiming to raise £500,000 to provide sch
Odilo provides the first unlimited learning ecosystem to the UK
Sector News
@ODILO_ENG is helping to bridge the gap in online learning by providin
Leeds City College welcomes new government scheme to support young people into employment
Sector News
@LeedsCityColl has welcomed the new government scheme announced by the
Scheduling software enables training companies to adapt to online learning
Sector News
Many training companies have been completely disrupted by the effects
Nossal Institute for Global Health launches free global COVID-19 course on FutureLearn
Sector News
@UniMelb’s Nossal Institute for Global Health launches free @FutureL
Genius School launch Young Entrepreneur Academy via digital education platform GeniusU
Sector News
14-year-old wins a place on @RogerHamilton's prestigious @GeniusUsocia
Ufi-Backed Company Shortlisted For Industry Award
Sector News
@Kinderly, who were awarded funding during @UfiTrust's #VocTech Impact
Dyfodol disglair i fyfyrwyr Mynediad
Sector News
Mae dros 220 o fyfyrwyr Mynediad yng Ngholeg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cael
The future is bright for Gower College Swansea Access students
Sector News
Over 220 Access students @GowerCollegeSwa have received their Diplomas

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Anna Hennessy
Anna Hennessy has published a new article: Odilo provides the first unlimited learning ecosystem to the UK 10 hours 10 minutes ago
Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Tell us your lockdown stories, says career group 11 hours 43 minutes ago
Caroline Saunders
Caroline Saunders has published a new article: Scheduling software enables training companies to adapt to online learning 11 hours 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4793)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page